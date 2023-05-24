Nikki Haley to Sit with CNN at Town Hall in Iowa Next Month

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will sit down with CNN for a town hall in Iowa on June 4, the network announced Wednesday.

The former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the U.N. will appear in a town hall during the 8:00 PM ET hour on June 4 with CNN anchor Jake Tapper as the moderator. Haley’s town hall will be the second one in the 2024 cycle, behind May’s CNN town hall with former President Donald Trump, moderated by Kaitlan Collins.

In the race, she has had to navigate how to run against her former boss — Trump, the current GOP front-runner — who she served for almost two years as U.S. ambassador to the U.N. She will also be running against Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who she first appointed to the seat to fill the vacancy left by former Sen. Jim DeMint in 2012.

Haley, the first woman elected as governor in South Carolina, is one of many former and current governors in the Republican presidential primary — or who is expected to announce or looking into declaring — such as former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Indiana governor and former Vice President Mike Pence, as well as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and talk radio host Larry Elder have also announced they are running for the Republican nomination.

On Wednesday, Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson exclusively reported Haley’s “five-point policy plan” to assist United States veterans. Her plan would also require members of Congress to receive their healthcare through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

In America, we take care of those who take care of us. As a military wife, I know our vets have been willing to shed blood to protect our freedoms & defend our country. We owe it to them to take care of them long after they come home. #IGotYourSix ❤️🇺🇸 https://t.co/bdOFFR5vhw — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 24, 2023

As Gilbertson reported, her plan includes “Hold the VA Accountable,” “Increase Access to Healthcare,” “Tackle Mental Healthcare,” “Support Veterans from Start to Finish,” and “Make Our Veterans Proud of Their Service.”

