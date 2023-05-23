Tim Scott Blares ‘Made in America’ Television Ad Across Early States

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) released his first television ad on Tuesday, one day after he launched his 2024 presidential campaign.

The ad, Made in America, comes right after he announced his candidacy for President of the United States in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday. The television ad is part of a “more than $6 million ad buy” that his campaign says is expected to start airing statewide on Wednesday in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The ad buy includes a “substantial” digital ad campaign in the states. The senator’s campaign team also touted the $22 million war chest his presidential campaign started with, claiming it the “most of any presidential candidate in American history.”

Scott’s ad talked about him rising from poverty to become a presidential candidate and the faith he learned from his mother.

“That’s why it pains my soul to see the Biden liberals attacking every rung of the ladder that helped me climb. Indoctrination in our schools, inflation in our economy, crime in our neighborhoods, victimhood in our culture,” he stated in the video. “To the radical left that says we’re an evil, declining country, I say the truth of MY life disproves YOUR lies.”

Watch:

Scott joining the race on Monday made him the second South Carolinian to enter the race after the state’s former governor and U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley. In addition to Scott and Haley, former President Donald Trump, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are also in the race.

There have also been talks about other Republicans joining the race, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Due to the quickly growing field, much of the attention has been spent on Trump, who has been leading the polls by double digits, and DeSantis, despite him not being in the race yet.

However, in an exclusive interview, Scott told Breitbart News that he “100 percent” does not view the GOP primary as a “two-man race” between Trump and DeSantis.

“My case is simple,” Scott added. “I believe America can do for anyone what America did for me. The important thing is restoring hope and creating opportunities—and protecting America. It’s never been more important to have a president who can persuade. It’s critical.”

Tim Scott / YouTube

