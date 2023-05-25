Adam Schiff Could Face $16 Million Fine for Russian Collusion Hoax 

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) introduced a resolution proposing a $16 million fine for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for “egregious abuse of the trust of the American people” regarding his assertions of collusion between former President Donald Trump and Russia during the 2016 election.

“It is the obligation of House Leadership to back up this motion for the American people and hold this feckless man accountable,” Rep. Luna said in a statement. “This is a privileged resolution and it is the right thing for House Leadership to support and bring accountability and respect back to the House of Representatives. ALL Members of Congress must be held to this standard.”

The proposed fine represents approximately half of the cost incurred by taxpayers for the federal investigation into alleged Trump-Russia collusion, which has been debunked by reports from special counsels Robert Mueller and John Durham.

Breitbart reported last week that Durham exonerated Donald Trump on all claims of Russian collusion and confirmed that the FBI targeted and spied on the former president. Since 2017, Schiff has asserted the evidence tying President Trump to the Russian hoax was not circumstantial.

The resolution highlights Schiff’s role as the chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), granting him access to sensitive information unavailable to other members. This position allowed Schiff to “instigate a fraudulently based investigation, which he then used to amass political gain and fundraising dollars.”

Among numerous offenses cited in the resolution is this, referring to Trump associate Carter Page:

Representative Schiff composed a false memo justifying the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant application on Trump associate Carter Page, which Inspector General Horowitz later found was riddled with 17 major mistakes and omissions, provoking FISA Court Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer to state unequivocally that the Federal Bureau of Investigation “mislead [sic] the FISC.”

The resolution also says that Schiff vilified Carter, calling him a Russian collaborator, and thereby “contributed to the gross violation of a United States citizen’s civil liberties.” The resolution also alleges that Rep. Schiff “recited a false, concocted rendition of a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.”

Last week, Luna introduced a separate resolution aiming to expel Schiff from Congress due to alleged abuses of his position on the intelligence committee.