Police: Two 2-Year-Olds Shot Hours Apart in Chicago

Police investigate a crime scene where three people were shot at the Wentworth Gardens housing complex in the Bridgeport neighborhood on June 23, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. A 24-year-old man died from injuries he suffered in the shooting and two others, a 22-year-old male and a 25-year-old male, were seriously …
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Katherine Hamilton

Two 2-year-olds were wounded in separate shootings that occurred just hours apart in Chicago on Sunday evening, ABC 7/Chicago Sun-Times reported

The Chicago Police Department confirmed that a 2-year-old girl found a gun, accidentally discharged it, and hit herself in the right hand after 6 p.m. in the 1500-block of West Jonquil Terrace in Rogers Park. 

Police said the little girl was subsequently taken to Francis Hospital in Evanston and is in good condition, according to the report.

The second shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 7900-block of South Hermitage Avenue in Gresham, police said. A two-year-old boy “was playing in a bedroom with a known male… when a gun was discharged,” the report states.

“He was struck in the hand and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in fair condition,” according to the report, which cited police. “Benjamin Smith, 24, has been charged with child endangerment in connection with the Hermitage incident.” 

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson gestures during his inaugural address after taking the oath of office as Chicago's 57th mayor Monday, May 15, 2023, in Chicago. Johnson, 47, faces an influx of migrants in desperate need of shelter, pressure to build support among skeptical business leaders, and summer months that historically bring a spike in violent crime. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Overall, 43 people were shot in Chicago, nine of them fatally, Friday into Monday morning during Brandon Johnson’s (D) first Memorial Day weekend as mayor, Breitbart News’ AWR Hawkins reported.

The Sun-Times homicide database shows 226 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through May 28, 2023.

