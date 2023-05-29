Police: Two 2-Year-Olds Shot Hours Apart in Chicago

Two 2-year-olds were wounded in separate shootings that occurred just hours apart in Chicago on Sunday evening, ABC 7/Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed that a 2-year-old girl found a gun, accidentally discharged it, and hit herself in the right hand after 6 p.m. in the 1500-block of West Jonquil Terrace in Rogers Park.

Police said the little girl was subsequently taken to Francis Hospital in Evanston and is in good condition, according to the report.

The second shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 7900-block of South Hermitage Avenue in Gresham, police said. A two-year-old boy “was playing in a bedroom with a known male… when a gun was discharged,” the report states.

“He was struck in the hand and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in fair condition,” according to the report, which cited police. “Benjamin Smith, 24, has been charged with child endangerment in connection with the Hermitage incident.”

Overall, 43 people were shot in Chicago, nine of them fatally, Friday into Monday morning during Brandon Johnson’s (D) first Memorial Day weekend as mayor, Breitbart News’ AWR Hawkins reported.

The Sun-Times homicide database shows 226 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through May 28, 2023.

