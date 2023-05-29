43 Shot Friday into Monday Morning in Mayor Johnson’s Chicago

Forty-three people were shot in Chicago, nine of them fatally, Friday into Monday morning during Brandon Johnson’s (D) first Memorial Day weekend as mayor.

Breitbart News reported at least 12 people were shot, three fatally, Friday night into Saturday morning alone in Chicago.

By Saturday night at 8:19 p.m., the number of shooting victims had reached at least 21, with one additional fatality, according to ABC 7/Chicago Sun-Times.

On Monday morning, ABC 7/Chicago Sun-Times noted that the number of shooting victims had reached 43, with the total number of shooting fatalities climbing to nine.

One of the additional shooting fatalities was a 37-year-old man who was shot while standing on a sidewalk “in the 2300-block of West 18th Street” around 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A 69-year-old was shot and killed Sunday during a drive-by shooting that also left two men–a 55-year-old and a 34-year-old–wounded.

The Sun-Times homicide database shows 223 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through May 28, 2023.

