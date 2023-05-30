Poll: Most Support Presidential Candidates Who Voice Their Personal Faith

Most likely general election voters support a presidential candidate who voices his or her personal faith and religious beliefs, a recent survey from Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group found.

The survey asked respondents, “When considering a candidate for the 2024 presidential election, are you more or less likely to support a candidate who expresses their religious beliefs and personal faith?”

Overall 55.6 percent said they are more likely, and of those, 16.7 percent said they are “much more likely.” Another 44.4 percent said they are less likely.

There is partisan divide on this issue, as 67.4 percent of Democrats indicated the they are less likely to support a presidential candidate who expresses religious beliefs and faith, compared to roughly one-third who indicated that they are more likely.

Most Republicans, 83.1 percent, said they are more likely to support a presidential candidate who espouses such beliefs, compared to 17 percent who said they are less likely,

Independents, meanwhile, are virtually split, as 50.1 percent said they are more likely to support presidential candidates who express their faith, while 49.9 percent said they are less likely — a difference of .2 percent.

Despite the partisan divide on that issue, most voters, overall, believe it is at least somewhat important for Americans to “be able to freely express their religious beliefs in news media and on social media.” A majority of Democrats (58.9 percent), Republicans (92.8 percent), and independents (79.6 percent) agree.

The survey was taken May 9-12, 2023, among 1,087 likely general election voters and has a +/- 2.9 percent margin of error.

Prior to the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump delivered a powerful speech at the Republican National Convention, affirming the American faith in “Almighty God.”

“Our opponents say that redemption for you can only come from giving power to them. This is a tired anthem spoken by every repressive movement throughout history,” Trump said.

“But in this country, we don’t look to career politicians for salvation. In America, we don’t turn to government to restore our souls – we put our faith in Almighty God,” Trump added.

