Joe Manchin Once Voted Against Amendment to Expedite Mountain Valley Pipeline

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) voted against an amendment to the Inflation Reduction Act that would have expedited the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP).

The debt ceiling compromise struck between Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and President Joe Biden, otherwise known as the Fiscal Responsibility Act, contains a provision that would fast-track the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a key win for West Virginia.

The inclusion of the fast-track provision is viewed as a victory for Manchin, who is up for reelection this cycle; however, sources told Fox News that lawmakers such as House Republican chief deputy whip Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA), Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA), a key negotiator for the debt ceiling talks, and Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) pushed for the debt ceiling provision.

“Manchin could have asked to put MVP in any of the Dem-only must-pass bills they passed in the last two years. He didn’t because he couldn’t get it done. Manchin played a key role without a doubt. But his role was simply getting the White House to agree to stop blocking it,” one of the sources explained.

Manchin’s team disagreed with that assessment of the negotiations.

“Everyone knows Joe Manchin was the one legislator to bring legislation to complete MVP to the national conversation last summer and secure a bipartisan vote on it. He never let up and he is thrilled the bipartisan support is so robust everyone is racing to take credit for this critical energy infrastructure project,” Sam Runyon, a spokesperson for Manchin, said.

WATCH: Manchin: Biden ‘Hypocritical’ on Debt Limit, We’ve Always Had Talks in Divided Government:

Although Manchin fought for the fast-track provision in the bill, Manchin has voted against including it in other legislation.

Manchin voted in lockstep against an amendment proposed by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) to the Inflation Reduction Act that would have expedited the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Miller said that the Mountain Valley Pipeline victory “was only possible because of House Republicans winning the majority and making it a priority. MVP is the first step to ensuring American energy independence will flourish for generations.”

Manchin ultimately voted for the Inflation Reduction Act, which was focused mainly on spending taxpayer dollars on climate change programs,

“With the four-year Democrat super majority, it was impossible to complete the project because of Green New Deal priorities. When House Republicans took the majority, we knew there was a path forward to finally get it done,” she added.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.