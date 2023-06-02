Over-one third of Democrats disagree with laws protecting children from “sex-change” surgery, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday found.

The survey asked respondents if they approve or disapprove of legislation making it illegal to perform sex-change surgeries on minors.

Overall, 62 percent at least somewhat approve of those laws, and of those, 46 percent “strongly” approve. Another 30 percent at least somewhat disapprove, but that figure is even higher among Democrats, specifically, as 35 percent at least somewhat disapprove of laws preventing children from mutilating their bodies in the name of “gender-affirmation.”

Of those, 20 percent “strongly” disapprove. That is not the case among Republicans and independents, as a majority in both groups approves of such laws.

Similarly, 35 percent of Democrats disagree with legislation barring healthcare providers from conducting hormone therapy on gender-confused children.

RELATED: “Doctors Trained to Affirm Children’s Transgender Identification”

LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center

Further, the survey found 41 percent of Democrats stating that schools and teachers should be “allowed to counsel students on their sexual and gender identities without parental knowledge or consent.” Sixty percent of those surveyed, overall, said they should not be allowed to do that.

The survey also found 23 percent of U.S. adults at least somewhat disagreeing with the statement that there are only two genders — male and female. Of those, ten percent “strongly” disagree. While there was a consensus among Republicans, Democrats, and independents that there are only two genders, 31 percent of Democrats still disagreed with that statement, as did 26 percent of independents and ten percent of Republicans.

The survey was taken May 24-25, 2023, among 1,116 U.S. adults and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error. It coincides with the first day of what society has deemed “pride month.” Several businesses and federal agencies have taken it upon themselves to post flamboyant pride messages “celebrating” those who do not have heterosexual preferences.

USDOT is proud to stand with the LGBTQI+ community. #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/fgLQfM1tjI — TransportationGov (@USDOT) June 1, 2023

June marks #PrideMonth! We recognize the perseverance of those who continue to stand and push for the equal rights of all LGBTQI+ persons globally. LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. pic.twitter.com/m8aY6n8QwP — Department of State (@StateDept) June 1, 2023

The White House also released President Biden’s proclamation, in which he criticized nationwide attempts to protect vulnerable children from the LGBT agenda by barring experimental surgeries and hormone therapy for minors, deeming such laws “hateful.”

RELATED: Rachel Levine Pushes Doctors, Pediatricians to Be “Proactive” “Ambassadors” for Trans Ideology

Pitt Department of Pediatrics / YouTube