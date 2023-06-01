Federal Agencies Celebrate Pride Month with ‘Progress Pride’ Flag

Several federal agencies are celebrating “pride” month with gushy social media posts featuring the “Progress Pride” flag, which features added colors to include transgender individuals and minorities who feel excluded from the ever-growing acronym.

June 1 marks the first day of what society has deemed “Pride Month,” commemorating the 1969 Stonewall riots. It has since turned into a widespread celebration of non-heterosexual preferences and is actively embraced by businesses and other facets of society. The LGBT agenda has been pushed particularly hard by department stores, such as Target — even offering transgender swimsuits for adults as well as an array of pride-themed children’s items — but it is also being embraced by President Joe Biden’s federal agencies.

“June marks #PrideMonth! We recognize the perseverance of those who continue to stand and push for the equal rights of all LGBTQI+ persons globally. LGBTQI+ rights are human rights,” the State Department wrote on social media, posting an image of the “Progress Pride” flag for the sake of further inclusivity.

“The Department of Justice celebrates Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, And Intersex #PrideMonth,” the department wrote, also including the colors light pink, light blue, black, and brown to make up the “Progress Pride” flag.

The Transportation Department, led by Pete Buttigieg, declared that “USDOT is proud to stand with the LGBTQI+ community.” The post featured raised fists as a sign of solidarity.

“Everyone in the school community should feel valued for who they are & free to be their authentic self,” the U.S. Department of Education said in a social media post, adding, “Our message to LGBTQI+ students, teachers, and staff as we begin #PrideMonth: ED has got your back.” The post contains an image of a cartoon hand holding the transgender flag, and the department also changed its profile picture to feature colors of the “Progress Pride” flag in the background as well:

The U.S. Department of Energy also made it clear that it is “proud to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.”