Federal Agencies Celebrate Pride Month with ‘Progress Pride’ Flag

Several federal agencies are celebrating “pride” month with gushy social media posts featuring the “Progress Pride” flag, which features added colors to include transgender individuals and minorities who feel excluded from the ever-growing acronym.
June 1 marks the first day of what society has deemed “Pride Month,” commemorating the 1969 Stonewall riots. It has since turned into a widespread celebration of non-heterosexual preferences and is actively embraced by businesses and other facets of society. The LGBT agenda has been pushed particularly hard by department stores, such as Target — even offering transgender swimsuits for adults as well as an array of pride-themed children’s items — but it is also being embraced by President Joe Biden’s federal agencies.
“June marks #PrideMonth! We recognize the perseverance of those who continue to stand and push for the equal rights of all LGBTQI+ persons globally. LGBTQI+ rights are human rights,” the State Department wrote on social media, posting an image of the “Progress Pride” flag for the sake of further inclusivity.
June marks #PrideMonth! We recognize the perseverance of those who continue to stand and push for the equal rights of all LGBTQI+ persons globally. LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. pic.twitter.com/m8aY6n8QwP
— Department of State (@StateDept) June 1, 2023
“The Department of Justice celebrates Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, And Intersex #PrideMonth,” the department wrote, also including the colors light pink, light blue, black, and brown to make up the “Progress Pride” flag.
The Department of Justice celebrates Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, And Intersex #PrideMonthhttps://t.co/RdirYZijbo pic.twitter.com/qvkdf4cyI0
— Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) June 1, 2023
The Transportation Department, led by Pete Buttigieg, declared that “USDOT is proud to stand with the LGBTQI+ community.” The post featured raised fists as a sign of solidarity.
USDOT is proud to stand with the LGBTQI+ community. #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/fgLQfM1tjI
— TransportationGov (@USDOT) June 1, 2023
This year, the meaning of Pride – as celebration and also as protest – matters so much to so many.
No one should face discrimination because of who they are or whom they love. pic.twitter.com/Zcg64xXal3
— Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) June 1, 2023
“Everyone in the school community should feel valued for who they are & free to be their authentic self,” the U.S. Department of Education said in a social media post, adding, “Our message to LGBTQI+ students, teachers, and staff as we begin #PrideMonth: ED has got your back.” The post contains an image of a cartoon hand holding the transgender flag, and the department also changed its profile picture to feature colors of the “Progress Pride” flag in the background as well:
Everyone in the school community should feel valued for who they are & free to be their authentic self.
Our message to LGBTQI+ students, teachers, and staff as we begin #PrideMonth: ED has got your back. pic.twitter.com/s2ni1C1MzU
— U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) June 1, 2023
The U.S. Department of Energy also made it clear that it is “proud to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.”
This #PrideMonth, we are proud to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. When everyone has a seat at the table, America is at its strongest. pic.twitter.com/7P7Z7gtHKr
— U.S. Department of Energy (@ENERGY) June 1, 2023
“At the Department of Labor, we are proud to support the ongoing generational work required to ensure that everyone enjoys the full promise of equity, dignity, protection and freedom – at work and beyond,” the Department of Labor wrote in a post, encouraging everyone to read President Biden’s pride month proclamation. It also embraced the “Progress Pride” flag colors.
At the Department of Labor, we are proud to support the ongoing generational work required to ensure that everyone enjoys the full promise of equity, dignity, protection and freedom – at work and beyond. Read the presidential proclamation on #Pride Month: https://t.co/pe2hIExV3g pic.twitter.com/Y8XSwerg0q
— U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) June 1, 2023
Notably, Biden’s proclamation criticizes states that have made moves to protect gender-confused children from life-altering surgeries in the unscientific name of “gender affirmation.”
The Department of Agriculture also changed its logo and wrote a post reading, “Throughout June, we celebrate the achievements and resiliency of the LGBTQI+ community.”
“USDA is committed to building cultural competency in our workforce, working to move the needle for LGBTQI+ equality for our employees and the public we serve. Happy Pride Month!” it exclaimed.
Throughout June, we celebrate the achievements and resiliency of the LGBTQI+ community. USDA is committed to building cultural competency in our workforce, working to move the needle for LGBTQI+ equality for our employees and the public we serve.
Happy Pride Month! pic.twitter.com/XTgi5r9wBt
— Dept. of Agriculture (@USDA) June 1, 2023
Federal agencies are not the only entities going out of their way to celebrate “pride.” Some professional sports teams have done so as well. The Washington Commanders, for example, changed its logo to feature rainbow colors, telling followers “Love is Love.”
Love is love ❤️️
Join us June 10-11 for the @CapitalPrideDC Parade & Festival as we march, pass out giveaways and more! pic.twitter.com/OeN8fniLVC
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 1, 2023
The Detroit Lions acted in a similar manner.
June is Pride Month!
The #Lions proudly celebrate, honor, and recognize the strength and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community.
We welcome everyone to the game of football. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/NRjA8lEa2s
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 1, 2023
A 2023 Gallup poll shows 7.2 percent of U.S. adults identify as something other than heterosexual, doubling from the 3.5 percent who identified as such in 2012. Notably, just .6 percent identify as transgender.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.