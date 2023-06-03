World leaders see a “weak” and “failing” president who has been incapable of leading, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday, days after President Biden’s tumble at the Air Force Academy.

“I don’t think you have to be a physician to understand when someone is failing,” Marshall, who happens to be a physician, said.

“And he’s at that magic age. We’ve all seen it happen to our parents or grandparents, aunts and uncles,” he said, explaining that “they become very frail” and “mental aptitude goes down.”

“It comes crashing down,” he said, noting that people can even see the difference by comparing President Biden to the way he looked a few years ago.

“You see a great physical change. He’s more hunched over–his gait. The way he walks is more stiff, and it’s more like he’s marching. His feet can’t find the ground. It’s called proprioception. … So you can see all those physical things happening. And certainly, his mental aptitude is changing on a daily basis. It’s an embarrassment,” Marshall said, explaining that world leaders are watching and “see a weak president.”

“They see a person who ran with his tail between his legs out of Afghanistan. They see him slow walking what’s happening in Ukraine. They see him unable to be actually arming Taiwan ahead of the problem,” he continued, adding, “This impacts us.”

“Regardless of what my medical diagnosis is, the perception is he’s a weak leader. It shows every day whether we’re working on a debt crisis or national security,” Marshall said.

Marshall added that Democrats will certainly have to hide Biden if he is their nominee again.

“There’s no way that they want him on a debate stage. They will do everything they can to continue to hide him. And so I don’t underestimate that. The national media is going to come out swinging on our candidates,” he explained.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) spoke to Breitbart News Saturday ahead of her Roast and Ride fundraiser and also spoke of Biden’s decline, explaining that the presidency is “taxing on a body physically and mentally.”

“And President Biden was able to get away with hiding in the basement during his last campaign and unfortunately, you can’t do that here in Iowa. You have the opportunity to see those candidates up close and personal,” she said, also expressing concerns that world leaders are watching.

“President Biden won’t even do press conferences that aren’t scripted. So you have to wonder about the mental readiness to be able to respond as things are thrown his direction. He’s not going to be able to hide away,” she said, noting that middle America will likely not see Biden on the campaign trail as Democrats no longer have the first in the nation caucus in the Hawkeye State anymore.

“We need those that can stand the test of strain to be able to get out there [and] interact with the press, the public, with other world leaders. And unfortunately, right now with President Biden, we’re seeing failure clear across the board,” she added.

