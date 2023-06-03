Exclusive – Sen. Tim Scott: ‘I’m the Greatest Threat to the Radical Left’

DES MOINES, Iowa – Presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) asserted that he is the “biggest threat to the radical left” in the Republican primary field while speaking exclusively with Breitbart News at Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R-IA) annual Roast and Ride at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Saturday.

Scott responded to comments from ABC’s the View cohost Joy Behar, who said that he lacks an “understanding” of “the systemic racism that African Americans face in this country and other minorities.”

‘Well, it’s just ridiculous,’ he told Breitbart News.

“I find the comments to be offensive and dangerous – offensive to those young minds across this country, millions and millions of kids, whether you’re an inner city black kid or a rural white kid, the one thing that we have in common is this conviction that America is the land of opportunity, that we are the city on the hill, and what Joy Behar and the View has done is they’ve produced this toxin in the American culture that says that the only way to be successful is to be an exception,” Scott said.

“I’m a kid that started in a broken family, raised by a single mother in poverty,” he continued. “All of our spoons were plastic, not silver. So the truth of my life disproves their lies. It’s why I’m the greatest threat to the radical left as a person who’s actually lived the American story and achieved the American dream from the one side of the track all the way to the other side of the track. America is open for business, and our kids can achieve whatever their character, their grit, and their talent will produce.”

Scott also zoned in on immigration and border security during the interview, pledging that it would be his “first step as president” to close the southern border.

“Every county in this nation is now a border county. You look at the number of deaths – 70,000 deaths because of fentanyl. We have to close our southern border, as my legislation does as a senator, but it would allow for us to use $10 billion to do so and $5 billion for new technology to surveil our border so we can stop the fentanyl from coming across our border, number one. Number two: six million plus illegal immigrants since President Biden has taken office; that is a record in American history. That was before Title 42 fell. It’s going to be devastating the cost of illegal immigration – in a 10-year window…around $2 trillion.”