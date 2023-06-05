No Survivors: Wreckage Found of Wayward Private Jet that Flew over D.C.

Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation along the Blue Ridge Parkway where a Cessna Citation crashed over mountainous terrain near Montebello, Va., Sunday, June 4, 2023. (Randall K. Wolf via AP)
Simon Kent

The wreckage of a wayward private plane that flew over the nation’s capital Sunday afternoon and caused the military to scramble two F-16 fighter jets before the aircraft crashed in Virginia has been found, officials confirmed Monday.

AP reports police said rescuers had reached the site of the plane crash in a rural part of the Shenandoah Valley. Four people from one family were inside the Cessna aircraft at the time of its demise. No survivors were found.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna Citation took off from Elizabethtown, Tennessee, on Sunday and was headed for Long Island’s MacArthur Airport.

As Breitbart News reported, the plane inexplicably turned around over New York’s Long Island and flew a straight path down over D.C. before it crashed over mountainous terrain near Montebello, Virginia, around 3:30 p.m.

Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point at a rate of more than 30,000 feet per minute before crashing in the St. Mary’s Wilderness.

It was not immediately clear why the plane was nonresponsive or why it crashed after descending so rapidly.

The plane flew directly over the nation’s capital, though it was technically flying above some of the most heavily restricted airspace in the nation.

FILE – The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. A wayward and unresponsive business jet that flew over the nation’s capital Sunday afternoon, June 4, 2023, caused the military to scramble a fighter plane from Joint Base Andrews before the jet crashed in Virginia, officials said. The fighter jet caused a loud sonic boom that was heard across the capital region. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Public records showed the plane was registered to Florida-based company Encore Motors of Melbourne, whose owner John Rumpel told the Washington Post his “entire family” was onboard, including his daughter, a grandchild and her nanny.

“We know nothing about the crash,” he said. “We are talking to the FAA now… I’ve got to keep the line clear.”

Rumpel, a pilot whose family are prominent Donald Trump donors, told the newspaper he didn’t have much information from authorities but hoped his family didn’t suffer and suggested the plane could’ve lost pressurization.

The Rumpels are large donors to former president Donald Trump (Facebook)

The episode brought back memories of the 1999 crash of a Learjet that lost cabin pressure and flew aimlessly across the country with professional golfer Payne Stewart aboard. The jet crashed in a South Dakota pasture and six people died.

