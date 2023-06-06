India and China are continuing to monopolize the United States’ H-1B visa program that is regularly used by corporations and big businesses to lay off American professionals from their jobs and replace them with foreign visa workers.

A report from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) agency reveals the extent to which men from India and China dominate the H-1B visa program where hundreds of thousands of foreign workers are imported annually to take white-collar American jobs — often replacing their American counterparts in the process.

There are about 650,000 foreign H-1B visa workers in the U.S. at any given moment.

The USCIS report shows that in Fiscal Year 2022, the federal government allowed U.S. companies to import more than 442,000 foreign H-1B visa workers to take white-collar American jobs — more than 85 percent of which arrived from India and China.

Specifically, men from India were given 76 percent of the H-1B visas allotted to all Indian nationals last year while men from China accounted for 53 percent of the H-1B visas given to Chinese nationals.

Overall, more than 7-in-10 H-1B visas were rewarded to men last year.

For years, Breitbart News has chronicled the abuses against white-collar American professionals as a result of the H-1B visa program. Americans are often laid off in the process and forced to train their foreign replacements, as highlighted by Breitbart News.

The Department of Justice (DOJ), in April, found that a company had discriminated against American job applicants in favor of foreign H-1B visa workers whom they could hire more cheaply.

In recent months, Breitbart News reported how Silicon Valley’s biggest tech corporations continued to lay off tens of thousands of Americans as they imported more than 34,000 foreign H-1B visa workers to take U.S. science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) jobs.

Likewise, in February, State Farm announced that it would lay off more than 450 of its American employees in a move that outsources its Information Technology (IT) work to HCL Technologies, an India-based outsourcing firm that imports foreign H-1B visa workers to do much of the work.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.