Poll: Independents Lean Toward Donald Trump over Joe Biden

More independents prefer former President Donald Trump than President Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup, the latest survey from The Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents who they would support between Biden and Trump if the 2024 general election was held now.

The two potential challengers are tied across the board with 39 percent support each, followed by nine percent who said they would not vote, seven percent who said “other,” and five percent who remain unsure. However, Biden has a three-point advantage among registered voters, specifically.

Predictably, most Republicans, 83 percent, said they would support Trump, while most Democrats, 86 percent, said they would support Biden. However, Trump has an edge among independents, as 36 percent said they would support Trump. Biden falls ten points behind with 26 percent supporting him in the general election.

Seventeen percent of independents said they would not vote, 11 percent said “other,” and nine percent said they are not sure.

Former President Donald Trump has opened up a clear lead over President Joe Biden in the 2024 race for the White House, a Washington Post and ABC News poll shows. https://t.co/7Zj05FrpdW — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 7, 2023

When asked who they believe will win the presidential election — Biden or Trump — regardless of personal preference, 39 percent said Trump would win the presidential election, compared to 36 percent who believe Biden would emerge victorious. Over a quarter remain unsure. Biden has a two-point advantage among registered voters.

Republicans and Democrats are nearly equally confident that their party’s candidate would win, as 72 percent of Democrats said Biden would win and 73 percent of Republicans said Trump would win.

Once again, independents favor Trump, as 40 percent said the former president would win, compared to 26 percent who believe Biden would. Thirty-five percent remain unsure.

The survey was taken May 27-31, 2023, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens. It comes weeks after the release of a Washington Post and ABC News poll showing Trump opening up a clear lead over Biden.

As Breitbart News reported:

The poll shows 49 percent of respondents said they would definitely or probably vote for Trump against Biden, or that they lean towards voting for Trump, whereas Biden in such a scenario only nets 42 percent. That means Trump leads Biden by seven percent, well outside the survey’s margin of error.