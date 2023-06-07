President Joe Biden vetoed a Republican-led measure Wednesday that would have overturned his plan to forgive student debt for millions of Americans.

Congressional Republicans invoked the Congressional Review Act in an attempt to cancel Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 per student in debt for an estimated 43 million Americans.

The measure passed the GOP-led House by a. 218-203 vote. Last week, it passed the Democrat-led Senate with the help of Sens. Jon Tester (D-MT), Joe Manchin (D-WV), and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ).

However, opponents of Biden’s student debt plan are not expected to reach the two-thirds majority vote in both chambers of Congress required to overturn Biden’s veto.

“Congressional Republicans led an effort to pass a bill blocking my Administration’s plan to provide up to $20,000 in student debt relief to working and middle class Americans,” Biden tweeted along with a video statement. “I won’t back down on helping hardworking folks. That’s why I’m vetoing this bill.”

Congressional Republicans led an effort to pass a bill blocking my Administration’s plan to provide up to $20,000 in student debt relief to working and middle class Americans. I won’t back down on helping hardworking folks. That’s why I’m vetoing this bill. pic.twitter.com/ZeYEm4LOjz — President Biden (@POTUS) June 7, 2023

“Some of the same members of Congress who supported a bill that’d block student loan debt relief had millions of dollars in PPP loans forgiven. But when it comes to hard-working Americans getting student debt relief, that’s where they draw the line?” Biden added. “It’s wrong.”

Biden’s attempt to transfer student debt to taxpayers faces uncertainty, with the conservative-led Supreme Court expected to strike the plan down in its current term.

Student loan payments paused at the start of the coronavirus pandemic but will resume in August pursuant to a provision in the bipartisan debt ceiling agreement.

