Former Vice President Mike Pence announced his candidacy for president in a video released Wednesday morning ahead of his official launch at an Iowa rally in the afternoon.

In the video, Pence touts “the progress we made together for a stronger, more prosperous union” before slamming “President Joe Biden and the radical left” who have ” weakened America at home and abroad.”

I believe in the American people, and I have faith God is not done with America yet. Together, we can bring this Country back, and the best days for the Greatest Nation on Earth are yet to come! 🇺🇸 #Pence2024 pic.twitter.com/A8EkqgCDAm — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 7, 2023

Images of Biden’s infamous “Speech from Hell,” where he derided “MAGA Republicans” as a threat to democracy, and the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan accompany Pence’s narration.

Pence adds:

The American dream is being crushed under runaway inflation. Wages are dropping, recession is looming. Our southern border is under siege, and the enemies of freedom are on the march around the world, and where, still, timeless American values are under assault as never before.

Pence, who also served as the governor of Indiana and as a member of the House of Representatives, then shares optimism that the direction of the country can be shifted for the better, “but different times call for different leadership,” adding:

Today our party in our country needs a leader that will appeal as Lincoln said, ‘To the better angels of our nature.’ I have long believed to whom much is given much will be required. My family and I have been blessed beyond measure with opportunities to serve this nation, and it’d be easy to stay on the sidelines, but that’s not how I was raised. That’s why today before God and my family, I’m announcing I’m running for President of the United States. We can bring this country back.

Pence highlighted priorities to secure the southwest border, “revive the economy,” defend liberties and provide “America a new beginning for life.”

The Indiana native joins a growing primary field on the heels of former Gov. Chris Christie’s (R-NJ) announcement Tuesday night.

Other declared candidates include Fomrer President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), Sen Tim Scott (R-SC), entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, conservative radio host Larry Elder, businessman Perry Johnson, and fomrer Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR). Gov. Doug Bergum (R-ND) announced his candidacy on Wednesday as well in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.