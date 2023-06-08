Adam Kinzinger Celebrates Trump Indictment: ‘Justice Is Being Served’

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) welcomed the Department of Justice’s indictment of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, celebrating it as a moment of triumph.

“Today, Justice is being served. Nobody is above the law. The former President will get a fair trial. The former President will be held accountable,” Kinzinger tweeted on Thursday.

Kinzinger, who served as the other Republican alongside Liz Cheney on the January 6 commission, has long been at odds with the former president and has routinely called for his indictment, having previously celebrated the FBI raiding his home in Mar-a-Lago.

“The hypocrisy of folks in my party that spent years chanting ‘lock her up’ about Hillary Clinton because of some deleted emails or quote-unquote ‘wiping a server’ are out here defending a man who very clearly did not take national security to heart,” he said at the time. “This is disgusting, in my mind. No president should act this way, obviously.”

As Breitbart News reported, the former president announced on Truth Social that he had been indicted on Thursday, though the details remain unknown at this time.

Page 1: The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is “secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time.

The former president has reportedly been ordered to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday for the start of federal criminal proceedings against him.

“This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America,” Trump concluded. “We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!”

