Bud Light Co-Sponsoring ‘All Ages’ Drag Party — ‘Family Festival Event’

Bud Light will be reportedly sponsoring an all-ages drag party despite the brand’s downturn in the marketplace after partnering with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

The “all-ages Pride event” will reportedly happen in Flagstaff, Arizona. Titled “Pride of the Pines,” the event will include drag queens and other LGBTQ-themed performances. According to Fox News, the event lists Bud Light as one of its corporate sponsors and is even featured prominently on one of the posters. It will take place on June 17.

“The event is listed as a ‘family festival event’ and a family-friendly, ‘safe space’ for all visitors,” reported Fox News.

“Other big-name companies sponsoring the all-ages event for Pride Month include Old Navy, Toyota and Coca-Cola USA, according to an event flyer. The Northern Arizona Pride Association lists a ‘No Nudity-City Ordinance’ for ‘all gender forms’ as one of the regulations for the park that the event will take place in.”

As Breitbart News reported, Bud Light Vice President of Marketing Alissa Heinerscheid was placed on a leave of absence for her role in pushing the ad. Her boss, Daniel Blake, went on a leave of absence almost immediately after.

“Given the circumstances, Alissa has decided to take a leave of absence which we support,” an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal at the time. “Daniel has also decided to take a leave of absence.”

Sources indicated the two executives did not take a voluntary leave of absence and “AB InBev named another executive to replace” Heinerscheid.

Heinerscheid came under scrutiny following the Dylan Mulvaney ad after video surfaced of her on a podcast earlier this year in which she aimed to shift Bud Light away from its “fratty” base.

“I had a really clear job to do when I took over Bud Light. It was, this brand is in decline, it’s been in decline for a really long time, and if we do not attract young drinkers to come and drink this brand, there will be no future for Bud Light,” she said.

Heinerscheid said the brand reimagining meant “shifting the tone, it means having a campaign that’s truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different and appeals to women and to men.”

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said the company “never meant to be part of a discussion that divides people” in a lengthy statement published after the backlash.

“As the CEO of a company founded in America’s heartland more than 165 years ago, I am responsible for ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew,” Whitworth wrote, adding that the company has “a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere.”