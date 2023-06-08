Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich (D) criticized the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for indicting former President Donald Trump for things “every President does” and likened Trump’s prosecution to his own political prosecution.

“Weaponized DOJ is now indicting Pres. Trump for non crimes and for things every President does just as the same DOJ condemned me to prison for 14 years for things every politician does,” Blagojevich tweeted. “Selective prosecution for me and now for President Trump. What’s happening to America?”

Blagojevich made similar comments when news broke about the Manhattan District Attorney’s office’s indictment against Trump in March.

At the time, Blagojevich told Breitbart News the establishment is targeting Trump because “he won’t play ball, he won’t do things their way.”

“It’s very simple. It’s because he’s challenging the establishment. He won’t play ball, he won’t do things their way,” Blagojevich told Breitbart News. “He’s approaching government and doing things differently. And as a result of that, he’s a threat not only to the Democrats, but he threatens the traditional Washington, DC, elite country club Republicans.”

Blagojevich predicted the political establishment used his own imprisonment as a “test case” before trying to jail a former president.

“And so when I see what they’re doing to President Trump, Matt, I say this a lot, but it’s true, they were able, I believe, to use me as a test case. They did the Democratic governor at the AAA level, with successfully what they’ve been trying to do to a Republican president to major league level,” Blagojevich said. “And I think they believe that once they could do that to a governor, oh, we can take this to the next level now and do it to a president.”

“And if Trump just played ball, they would have left him alone, but he won’t. And now he’s running again. And this is why they’re doing this to him again, because they know that he’s very competitive and could very well win again,” he added. “And if he wins again, he’s learned a lot of hard lessons. And he’s going to know how to deal with that establishment deep state a lot more intelligently.”

