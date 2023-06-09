Lee Zeldin: Odds Have Gone up Trump Becomes 47th President

Former New York GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin predicted Thursday’s indictment of former President Donald Trump makes it more likely he will be re-elected.

“The greatest irony about the justice system being weaponized to take down a political opponent is that, as a result, the odds this evening have only gone up that the 45th President of the United States will be elected as the 47th President of the United States,” he tweeted.

Trump announced Thursday evening on Truth Social that federal prosecutors have indicted him as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his handling of allegedly classified White House documents.

Trump posted:

Page 1: The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is “secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time.

Trump said he was ordered to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday for the start of federal criminal proceedings against him.

