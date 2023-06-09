U.S. Taxpayers to Foot $135M Bill to Support Illegal Aliens Arriving in NYC

American taxpayers will foot a more than $135 million bill to cover care, food, and housing costs for border crossers and illegal aliens living in the sanctuary city of New York City, Democrats announced this week.

Since the spring of last year, more than 74,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in New York City — an inflow that Mayor Eric Adams (D) has said “is not sustainable,” though he has not urged President Joe Biden’s administration to reduce overall illegal immigration.

Instead, Adams has repeatedly asked Biden to implement a “decompression strategy” where border crossers and illegal aliens are quickly admitted to the United States after arriving at the southern border and equally spread out across American communities.

This week, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced that American taxpayers will foot a $105 million bill to cover the costs of illegal immigration in New York City.

“We simply cannot keep shouldering the cost and bearing the responsibility of dealing with this crisis alone. It is a national crisis,” an official with Adams’ office said.

That funding comes after taxpayers have already paid out $30.5 million to cover illegal immigration costs in the “Big Apple.” Taxpayers are footing the bill through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Shelter Services Program, initially intended to help homeless Americans.

This week, as Breitbart News reported, Adams filed a lawsuit against 30 counties across New York state for their refusal to accept border crossers and illegal aliens that the city hopes to bus to their communities.

“This lawsuit aims to put an end to this xenophobic bigotry and ensure our state acts as one as we work together to manage this humanitarian crisis fairly and humanely, as we have done from the beginning and as we will continue to do,” Adams said in a statement.

