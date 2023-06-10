Former President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to a Waffle House in Columbus, Georgia, on Saturday afternoon after speaking at the Georgia Republican Party convention.

Trump walked in and said, “Waffles on Trump,” according to reports.

“How are you? Look, we have the Fake news Media here. Everything good? I like the hat,” Trump said as he pointed to someone shortly after entering the Waffle House.

LIVE NOW: Donald Trump makes a surprise visit to Waffle House in Georgia, walks in and says, “Waffles on Trump!” pic.twitter.com/qi5yaE7jSE — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) June 10, 2023

“You did a good job before with the pictures, thank you very much. Thank you everybody for coming. It’s a nice crowd,” Trump continued. “How are the waffles here? How are the waffles? Are they good?”

One woman in the crowd could be heard yelling, “I love you, Donald! I love you.”

Another woman approached Trump and said she made his mother’s meatloaf recipe and asked him to take it with him.

“Mr. Trump we made your mother’s meat loaf for you,” the woman said. “Can you take it on the plane?”

“Yeah, bring that on the plane,” Trump said.

Trump reportedly met 100 supporters at the impromptu stop at Waffle House. Trump spokesman Steven Cheung uploaded a video that showed the former president signing the portrait of a Medal of Honor recipient.

This is President Trump in his element. Just hanging with the people at a Waffle House on a Saturday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/JMTZwr6BxC — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) June 10, 2023

Trump also posed for photos with his supporters and their families.

Trump stopped at Waffle House before boarding a plane to North Carolina, where he is slated to speak at the state’s Republican Party convention.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.