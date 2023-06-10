Former President Donald Trump is slated to speak at the North Carolina Republican Party state convention in Greensboro on Saturday evening, just days after being indicted on 38 federal counts.

Trump’s address at the North Carolina GOP convention comes hours after he spoke at the Georgia GOP convention, marking his first public appearance after the indictment.

Trump announced the indictment on Thursday and said he was ordered to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday for the start of the criminal proceedings.

The indictment stems from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s handling of White House documents. This indictment marks the second one against the former president, after George Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced a grand jury returned an indictment on charges it pursued in a case alleging Trump falsified business records.

Presidential hopeful Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) spoke at the North Carolina GOP convention on Friday night, while fellow presidential candidate, former Vice President Mike Pence, is set to speak Saturday as well, as the Hill noted.