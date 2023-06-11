Joe Biden Centers Trangenderism Flag on White House

President Joe Biden put the left’s “Progress Pride” flag — which is topped by the pink-and-blue colors of transgender advocacy — at the center of the White House for his “Pride” celebration.

The pro-transgender political display prompted many complaints that he disrespected the nation’s flag, which is the primary symbol of the nation’s solidarity with its ordinary citizens.

To advance revolutionary transgender agenda targeting children, Biden violates basic tenet of US Flag Code and disrespects every American service member buried under its colors. U.S. Flag Code §7. (e) The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and at the… pic.twitter.com/YiGbP8BQld — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 11, 2023

Biden’s decision to center the controversial pink-and-blue-edged “Progress Pride” flag reflects the Democrats’ need to goad their young progressive voters into the voting booth in 2024, amid his economy of declining wages, rising rents, and expanding civic chaos.

Biden’s display — and the speeches at the event — offered progressives the distracting and uplifting 2024 role of supporting rights for “transgender people.”

Jill Biden celebrates Pride with the LGBTQ flag draped over the White House: We want our kids just to be kids, she says. pic.twitter.com/SFp5panqzo — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 10, 2023

Polls show that Americans are increasingly opposed to the transgender ideology, which says that government should help young people solve their personal and social problems by apparently changing their claimed sex. The opposition is growing as medical research exposes the dangers of debilitating and often-irresistible transgender medical procedures.

Many gays and lesbians also oppose the “Progress Pride” flag because it suggests that the pink-and-blue cause of transgenderism is taking over their rainbow flag.

Biden’s deputies quickly recognized the political danger of their choice to place transgenderism — and the gay flag for lesbians and gays — above the nation’s flag.

So they posted a distorted view of the flag display on Biden’s Twitter account:

Today, the People's House – your house – sends a clear message to the country and to the world. America is a nation of pride. pic.twitter.com/ZZS9oTpDww — President Biden (@POTUS) June 11, 2023

The leading establishment-tied advocacy group for sexual minorities, the Human Rights Campaign, did not post an image of the flag display.

But a pro-transgender group, National Center for Transgender Equality, could not resist the temptation to broadcast their central place:

Truly honored to be representing Trans West Virginians and @TransEquality at the @WhiteHouse Pride event! Trans people belong, y’all 🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/TuRBgXmFkR — ash (they/he)🏳️‍⚧️ (@ash_in_wv) June 10, 2023

GOP politicians slammed Biden:

This is a disgrace. Not only is it in breach of US Flag Code, but it’s a glaring example of this White Houses’ incompetence and insistence on putting their social agenda ahead of patriotism. pic.twitter.com/Hn2jART16m — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) June 11, 2023

Critics responded that Biden’s display of political loyalties was a violation of U.S. law.

But pro-transgender activists argued that Biden’s flag display complied with the law because another U.S. flag was visible above the White House:

Critics also argued the flag display slighted other national priorities:

This is highly offensive. It not only violates the US Flag Code but also serves as a clear illustration of the current administration's incompetence and prioritization of their social agenda over patriotism.#BidenAdministration #GayPride pic.twitter.com/T5TYijTZZj — Don_Vito 🇺🇸 (@Don_Vito_08) June 11, 2023

The White House Veterans Day Pride Month pic.twitter.com/zMWwRBNH6u — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 11, 2023

Biden’s supporters tried to shift the focus from the pro-transgender advocacy at the White House to a protest by a few unidentified people showing Nazi flags in Florida:

If you are more alarmed by Disney and the White House flying LGBTQ flags or Cracker Barrel having a rainbow chair and showing that they support people from all walks of life, than you are with Nazis flying Nazi flags outside the entrance of Disney World, then I think you have… pic.twitter.com/tn2SduYWn7 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 11, 2023

Many polls show that the transgender cause is getting even more unpopular. The decline in support comes as the public learns about the healthcare and civic damage caused by the transgender ideology’s demand that government suppress the public recognition that men and women are different and complementary.