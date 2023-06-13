Report: Cable Networks Spent Zero Time on Biden ‘Bribery’ Scandal, Compared to 291 Mins on Trump Indictment

Network news channels ABC, CBS, and NBC spent zero time on the alleged Biden “bribery” scandal, compared to 291 minutes on the Trump indictment, according to a media watchdog report.

On Thursday, the FBI provided Congress an FBI informant document that alleged President Joe Biden accepted a $5 million bribe from a Ukrainian oligarch. On the very same day, the Justice Department announced an indictment against former President Donald Trump.

Have you heard about the Biden Burisma bribery scandal? Probably not, since it's received ZERO seconds of coverage from @ABC, @CBSNews and @NBCNews, compared to the 291 minutes they've spent on the Trump indictment. https://t.co/xxbcxZ2ACq — Media Research Center (@theMRC) June 13, 2023

“Have you heard about the Biden Burisma bribery scandal?” Media Research Center posted on Twitter.

“Probably not, since it’s received ZERO seconds of coverage from @ABC, @CBSNews and @NBCNews, compared to the 291 minutes they’ve spent on the Trump indictment,” the media watchdog found.

According to polling, 52 percent of voters believe the Biden family received payments from foreign nationals to influence policy, while just 31 percent said no. Another 15 percent were unsure.

In March, the House Oversight Committee identified three Biden family members who collectively received $1.3 million, wired through a Biden associate from a Chinese energy company two months after President Joe Biden left the vice presidency.

In May, it also found the Biden family business over the course of several years received at least $10 million from business schemes in Romania and China in return for what appears to be influence peddling. In total, nine Biden family members received payments from the family foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

