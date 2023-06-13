Swimmer Riley Gaines, an outspoken advocate for saving women’s sports from the invasion of biological males, told Breitbart News that women are not speaking up because they are being emotionally blackmailed and that intimidating people into silence will lead to Marxism and the erasure of women.

“I think a lot of the fear here, which that’s what it is, it’s fear, it’s intimidation, they’re fearful of retaliation,” Gaines said. “They’re emotionally blackmailed. And when I say, ‘they,’ I of course mean female athletes.”

“They’re told, ‘If you do speak out, there will be consequences.’ There’s this sense of external social pressure that falls on these girls,” the swimmer continued. “And we’re seeing this all over.”

“They see what happens to me when I go to San Francisco State University to speak about this, and I was attacked. They see what happens to Sam Ponder, who is an ESPN reporter, and when she called for fairness in women’s sports, she’s immediately deemed a bigot by USA Today,” she added.

Gaines went on to say that “these girls don’t want to put themselves in that position. They would rather lay low, they would rather smile and step aside and allow these men onto our podiums.”

“But I don’t think we realize the implication this has, because it’s bigger than just women’s sports,” she added. “It’s the systemic erasure of women as a whole in society.”

After being asked why the political left is now in the business of erasing women after always having claimed to be on the side of women, Gaines said, “The dichotomy here, it’s almost comical. It’s like some sort of South Park episode or some sort of Babylon Bee satirical headline.”

“But it’s real life,” Gaines said. “The left was once the Party that prided themselves on embracing and upholding feminism and what it meant to be a woman. And now we’re seeing that same Party and the administration in the White House that leads the country deny what it is to be a woman.”

“Actually, they can’t even define what a woman is,” the swimmer added. “We have a sitting Supreme Court Justice who won’t say what a woman is because they’re not a ‘biologist,’ which is so silly, because you don’t have to be a biologist to know what a woman is. I’m not a vet, but I know what a dog is.”

Gaines was referring to Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who, during her confirmation hearing last year, claimed she could not define the word “woman,” before bizarrely adding that she is not a “biologist.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gaines said that the denying of truth, the stifling of voices, and the breakdown of faith, family, and freedom will lead society to Marxism.

“We’re in this time where this denying of objective truth — the changing of the language that we use — the silencing and the submission of voices, and there’s a lot of other pieces to this, including the breakdown of faith, the breakdown of family, the breakdown of freedoms, it really points to Marxism,” she said.

“And that’s what the left is ultimately going for. They want to blur the lines of gender, they want to make us say two plus two is five. You can open any history book and see how Marxism turns out for any civilization,” Gaines said.

“Yet we’re leading ourselves in that direction,” she added. “That’s the way the leaders of this country are taking us, step by step, in this downward spiral.”

