Vance Vows to Slow DOJ Nominee Process Until Garland ‘Actually Does His Job the Right Way’

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) announced Tuesday he would request holds on upcoming judicial nominees, effectively slowing down their confirmation process, in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s indictment.

The Ohio Republican made the vow in a video message at the U.S. Capitol minutes before Trump appeared for his arraignment at the federal courthouse in Miami for criminal charges related to classified documents.

“I will be holding all Department of Justice nominees that [Attorney General] Merrick Garland will use, if confirmed, not to enforce the law impartially, which is his duty, but clearly to harass his political opponents,” Vance said. “I think that we have to grind this department to a halt until Merrick Garland promises to do his job and stop going after his political opponents.”

Any senator has the power to use the hold practice as a form of objection to a particular vote. In Vance’s case, the hold is likely to force the Senate to vote to confirm Justice Department nominees, such as U.S. attorneys, through a floor vote requiring a simple majority of senators, rather than the typically speedy unanimous consent confirmation process.

Vance’s office said it expects this to create a backlog of nominees for the Biden administration, a scenario that could come to fruition down the road given the indefinite end date of Vance’s vow.

Vance, who is supporting Trump, the 2024 GOP frontrunner, in his bid for president, said Trump’s indictment is “just one” example of Garland using his authority to unfairly target conservatives.

“We have Catholic fathers harassed for their pro-life activism. We of course have violent criminals walking the streets after the 2020 summer of riots, and if you’re letting the violent criminals go free and you’re harassing Christian parents for their political activism, you’re not engaged in justice,” Vance said. “You’re engaged in politics.”

He added, “Let’s be honest about that fact, and let’s make this department work a little bit more slowly until Merrick Garland changes course and actually does his job the right way.”

Some Trump allies, such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and his son Donald Trump Jr., commended Vance for the move.

“Thank you!” Greene said. “Action is the only way forward. Stop the weaponized government and hold them accountable!”

“JD Vance is one of the few Republicans in the US Senate who isn’t afraid to stand up to Biden, Garland and the radical left,” Trump Jr. said.

Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), however, groaned at the notion, per CNN, saying that “this is a political reaction to the arraignment of the former president. We have work do in the Senate. Stopping the business of government is not one of our jobs.”