The House is expected to take up a vote on censuring Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Wednesday afternoon, but its fate is unclear, with some Republicans expressing opposition to it.

House Democrats are expected to offer a motion to table the resolution, which would effectively kill it, according to CNN. That would take only a majority of the House.

At least one Republican said he will vote to kill the resolution, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who said he believes it is unconstitutional.

The resolution states that if an Ethics Committee investigation determines Schiff “lied, made misrepresentations and abused sensitive information,” he would be fined $16 million.

The Constitution says the House may make its own rules but we can’t violate other (later) provisions of the Constitution. A $16 million fine is a violation of the 27th and 8th amendments. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 14, 2023

The resolution to censure Schiff was introduced by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL).

Looks like my vote to censure & condemn @RepAdamSchiff will likely be held Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/TmVYCBPFuh — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 13, 2023

The resolution accuses him of using “his position and access to sensitive information to instigate a fraudulently based investigation, which he then used to amass political gain and fundraising dollars.”

Schiff, who is running for a Senate seat in California, asserted countless times to the media that there was “circumstantial evidence” that then-President Donald Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election. Special Counsel Robert Mueller later could find no evidence of any criminal collusion by Trump or his campaign.

Schiff also led an impeachment inquiry into Trump. The Senate later acquitted him.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) removed him from the House Intelligence Committee for his role in pushing the Russia collusion hoax.

