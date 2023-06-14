Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) introduced a bill on Wednesday that would forbid any other flag but the American flag to be flown over government buildings.

Deemed the One Flag for All Act, the bill would essentially make it illegal for any federal government building to fly or drape a flag other than the American flag. The bill comes in response to President Joe Biden placing the LGBTQ Pride flag in a place of prominence at the White House, which sparked debate over whether it violated U.S. flag codes.

Marshall’s bill does include exceptions for flags such as the nation of a visiting diplomat, flags of states of a member of Congress, and military flags. Marshall had called Biden’s diplay of the Pride flag at the White House a “disgrace.”

“This is a disgrace. Not only is it in breach of US Flag Code, but it’s a glaring example of this White Houses’ incompetence and insistence on putting their social agenda ahead of patriotism,” he tweeted.

This is a disgrace. Not only is it in breach of US Flag Code, but it’s a glaring example of this White Houses’ incompetence and insistence on putting their social agenda ahead of patriotism. pic.twitter.com/Hn2jART16m — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) June 11, 2023

“It’s a sad state of affairs when the White House prioritizes their radical social agenda over patriotism,” Marshall said in a statement. “The American flag stands for liberty and justice for ALL and should never be undermined by anyone, especially the President of the United States.” He added:

Old Glory must reign supreme as a symbol of our nation’s freedom that thousands of our servicemembers, and veterans have fought and died to protect. The One Flag For All Act ensures that the American Flag never gets sidelined for culture wars and political points and remains the sole symbol of our nation’s freedom and sacrifices.

As noted by Fox News, the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday “advanced legislation that would restrict the kinds of flags that are allowed to fly on Department of Veterans Affairs properties.” The legislation came in response to a June 6 letter from several Republicans warning that Pride flags were being flown at VA facilities “at the expense of other traditional flags… such as the American flag, whose Stars and Stripes represent all Americans.”

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed on Tubi, Google Play, YouTube Movies, or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.