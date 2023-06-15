Biden Touts U.S. Building World’s Largest Solar Plant — in Angola

President Joe Biden is bragging that his administration is building one of the world’s largest solar plants, not in the United States but rather in the Central African nation of Angola.

“You know, soon — soon, Africa will have one billion people,” Biden said during remarks at the League of Conservation Voters Annual Capital Dinner. Despite Biden’s claim, Africa’s population hit one billion residents in 2009 when he was vice president in the Obama administration.

“We have plans to build … in Angola one of the largest solar plants in the world,” Biden bragged. “I can go on, but I’m not.”

Indeed, earlier this month, the U.S. Export-Import Bank announced a $900 million direct loan to Angola “to support the construction of two photovoltaic solar energy power plants in the country,” officials said.

BIDEN: "We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean" pic.twitter.com/p3yvuaupsF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2023

According to Export-Import Bank officials, the solar plants in Angola will support exports of U.S. solar panels.

“We are proud to take part in this important project, which will increase access to electricity in Angolan communities using clean energy technology,” Export-Import Bank President Reta Jo Lewis said in a statement.

The massive multi-million project comes as, last year, Biden decided to exempt foreign-made bifacial solar panels — the overwhelming majority of which come from China — from Section 201 tariffs on solar imports to the U.S. that were first imposed by former President Trump in January 2018 at a 30 percent rate.

After that decision, LG Electronics announced that it will be closing its Huntsville, Alabama, solar panel manufacturing plant — resulting in more than 200 Americans being laid off.

In addition, Biden has continuously sided with Chinese solar manufacturers by imposing a tariff moratorium on solar panel imports from Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia even as his Commerce Department has said that the panels are made in China but have been routed through the four southeast Asian nations to avoid U.S. tariffs.

