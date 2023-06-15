Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) claimed Friday that Republicans will not “find” the alleged “bribery” tapes linked to President Joe Biden.

According to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), an FBI informant document says the founder of Bursima, Mykola Zlochevsky, allegedly paid Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations with them as an “insurance policy.”

Goldman, who sits on the House Oversight Committee, told Punchbowl News that Republicans either know the tapes are not real or they will never obtain them.

“I actually think they either know that [the tapes] don’t exist or they know that they will never get them,” he said. “Instead, what they’re doing is using the veiled reference to them to make allegations that will never be able to be proved or disproved, because they’re not going to find them.”

On Thursday House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) told Fox News the FBI document is based on a very credible source and should be taken seriously.

“This informant has been paid over $200,000 dollars from the FBI,” he said. “We believe this informant may also work for potentially the CIA. And this informant has been around since the Obama administration.”

Comer added the FBI told him that ‘”we can’t release documents or tell you anything about potential tapes because it could endanger the life of the FBI informant.'”

Meanwhile, FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate on Tuesday refused to answer Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during a Judiciary Committee hearing about whether the FBI possesses the tapes.

“I’m not going to get further into that,” he replied after admitting the FBI possesses the form that alleges the 17 recordings.

“Senator, no one’s stonewalling,” Abbate claimed.

WATCH: “DISGRACEFUL!” Ted Cruz CRUSHES FBI Deputy Director for “STONEWALLING” Biden Alleged Bribery Investigation

Senate Judiciary Committee

The FBI’s refusal to be forthcoming about the alleged bribery scheme comes as Republican lawmakers demanded transparency from Joe Biden regarding his 2017 tax returns in which his entity, “CelticCapri Corp,” listed nearly $10 million in revenue without specifying revenue line items. In the wake of Joe Biden’s alleged link to the $5 million Ukrainian “bribery” scheme the lack of transparency raises concerns about who paid the entity and why.

While it is apparently “common” for personal tax returns to not list line item income of S Corporation entities, the lack of detail should raise concern for House investigators, according to Jerry Allison, a CPA of Allison Financial Services who practiced accounting for over 30 years.

“It is my opinion that both S Corporation returns should be examined to find the actual amount of income and to obtain clues as to where the income may have originated,” he added. “The S Corporation returns might reveal other entities from which the income may have originated.”

According to polling, 52 percent of voters believe the Biden family received payments from foreign nationals to influence policy, while just 31 percent said they did not believe it. Another 15 percent were unsure.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.