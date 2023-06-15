Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) weighed in on the raunchy display that occurred at the White House during last weekend’s “pride” event, deeming it “totally inappropriate” and asking how such an ideology is appropriate for classrooms.

“They had at the White House, you know, this transgender flag as the precedence over the American flag. That’s wrong. That is not how you display the American flag,” DeSantis said to applause during a press conference in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Thursday.

“I think when you have the inappropriate conduct at the White House, with like transgender[s] flashing people nude and all this stuff, you know, just totally, totally inappropriate,” he said.

“And I think even the White House had to acknowledge it was inappropriate, but I would ask them if it is inappropriate to do that at the White House, which I certainly think it is, why do you want to have that curriculum jammed into a second grader’s classroom?” DeSantis asked.

“That’s what you’re always talking about,” he added.

DeSantis was referencing the incident in which transgender activist Rose Montoya — a man who believes he is a woman — temporarily went topless at the White House, holding his fake breasts and wiggling them alongside transgender men — biological women who believe they are men — showing off their chest surgery scars.

This is what happened at the White House pride event. A disgrace to our country. pic.twitter.com/QmXVIdmOPr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 13, 2023

White House pride event 👇🏻 What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Cs0HXwCYmr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 13, 2023

Montoya defended his actions in a TikTok video posted after the event, expressing his support for the “free the nipple” movement, questioning the sexualization of women’s breasts, and explaining that he simply wanted to feel “fully free,” “living his truth,” alongside other transgender individuals.

“All you’re doing is saying that trans women are women because, for some reason, people like to sexualize women’s bodies and say that they are inappropriate,” he said, adding, “because it is perfectly within the law in Washington, DC, I decided to join them and cover my nipples just to play it safe because I wanted to be fully free and myself. I had zero intention of trying to be vulgar or be profane in any way.”

“I was simply living in joy, living my truth, and existing in my body. Happy pride, free the nipple,” the transgender activist added.

After significant backlash, the White House banned the topless transgender activist from future events.

“This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House,” the White House told the New York Post.

“It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events,” the statement added.

Nevertheless, White House officials are still pushing transgenderism, particularly on children. This week, President Joe Biden’s transgender Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Rachel Levine, a biological man who believes he is a woman, stated that gender-affirming care” — a euphemism for hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and sex changes — is “medically necessary, safe and effective for transgender and non-binary youth and adults.”