President Biden’s transgender Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Rachel Levine believes that “gender-affirming care” — leftist speak for hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and sex changes — is “medically necessary, safe and effective for transgender and non-binary youth and adults.”

“It only takes one supportive adult to increase a queer young person’s quality of life and reduce the risk of self-harm. It can be a parent or family member, but it may not be — it can be a doctor, coach or other supportive figure, even if they don’t work in health care,” Levine posted to social media, along with a video featuring himself speaking to a group of individuals in masks.

— ADM Rachel Levine (@HHS_ASH) June 12, 2023

In one of the viral clips, Levine openly declares that “gender-affirming” care, which includes surgery and hormone therapy, for youth is actually “medically necessary” and “safe” for not only adults, but minors as well.

“Gender-affirming care is medically necessary, safe and effective for transgender and non-binary youth and adults. Those who attack our LGBTQI+ community are driven by an agenda that has nothing to do with science and medicine,” Levine, a biological man, continued.

“These are politically and ideologically motivated attacks again on trans youth, and they are contrary to the overwhelming science and evidence. So we all have to stand up. We have to stand up and advocate and take a stand on behalf of those who will be harmed in many states across the country,” he continued.

— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 12, 2023