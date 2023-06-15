The Committee on Natural Resources will hold a hearing Thursday on the Biden administration’s Bureau of Land Management’s rule restricting the use of public lands.

The Natural Resources Committee Republican Staff said in a report:

The Western way of life depends on responsible use and development of our public lands. Thousands of rural economies depend on access to BLM lands for energy and mineral development, recreation, grazing, timber production, and enjoyment. This Rule presents a fundamental threat to rural communities across the West. … If the uses of public lands are prohibited, family and small businesses, multi-generation ranches, local communities, and schools will suffer from lack of economic development, access, and tax revenue. … The Rule would broadly allow the BLM to lease lands under new and vaguely defined conservation leases, incorporate new standards when evaluating traditional multiple use decisions, expedite designations of new Areas

of Critical Environmental Concern (ACECs), and apply land health standards to all public lands.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will testify before the committee on the negative effects the Biden administration’s rule may have on their states.