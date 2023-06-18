Jonathan Turley: ‘Garland Has Been a Failure’

George Washington University legal scholar Jonathan Turley has declared Attorney General Merrick Garland to be a “failure,” based on the fact that he has not restored public trust in the Department of Justice.

In a column for The Hill, Turley writes:

Merrick Garland began his tenure as attorney general with the stated intention of restoring faith in the Justice Department and the rule of law. By that standard, Garland has been a failure. In fact, if anything, the crisis of faith surrounding his department has only deepened on his watch, and he bears some of the blame. … Garland could have taken steps to assure the public that there is not a two-tiered system of justice but repeatedly refused to do so. For example, Garland has continued to refuse to appoint a special counsel in the investigation of Hunter Biden. By doing so, Garland has removed the president’s greatest threat in the form of a report that would detail the scope of the Biden family’s alleged influence peddling and foreign contacts.

Turley also knocks Garland for failing to reassure the public about the problem of political bias at the Department of Justice in the wake of the Durham report; for allowing the department to pursue parents who objected at school board meetings to ideological indoctrination; for doing nothing to restrain the overzealous prosecution of non-violent participants in the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021; and for appointing radicals to key positions.

Read Turley’s full column here.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.