Poll: Trump and Biden Tied Following Three-Point Swing in Trump’s Direction

Former President Donald Trump and President Biden are tied in a head-to-head matchup among registered voters, reflecting a three-point swing in the former president’s direction since the end of May, the latest survey from The Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents who they would support in a head-to-head matchup if the choices were Biden, the Democrat, and Trump, the Republican.

The result was a tie, with 41 percent each among registered voters, but among all of those surveyed, Trump has a single-point lead, 39 percent to Biden’s 38 percent. The 41 percent tie among registered voters reflects a three-point swing in Trump’s direction since the end of May, when the former president trailed 40 percent to Biden’s 43 percent.

🚨 NEW NATIONAL POLL PRES:

(R) Trump: 41%

(D) Biden: 41% Net 3-point swing towards Trump from May 31 (was: 40/43 – Biden +3)

.

GOP PRES:

Trump — 51% (+30)

DeSantis — 21%

Haley — 4%

Pence — 4%

Scott — 3%

Christie — 2%

Ramaswamy — 1% YouGov (B+) | RVs | 06/10-13 | D+3 pic.twitter.com/4Kuqb5SxnV — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 14, 2023

While most Democrats, 79 percent, said they would support Biden and most Republicans, 83 percent, said they would support Trump, independents tend to lean more toward Trump.

Thirty-one percent of independents said they would support Trump, compared to 29 percent who said Biden, nine percent who said “other,” and eight percent who said “not sure.” However, 23 percent of independents said they would not vote if those were the choices.

Notably, the survey was taken after Trump announced that federal prosecutors were indicting him as part of an investigation into his handling of White House documents.

RELATED– “WE LOVE YOU!” Trump Thanks Supporters Outside Miami Restaurant

@JasonMillerinDC via Storyful

The survey was taken June 10-13 among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens.