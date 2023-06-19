Senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad Official Warns Islam Will ‘Conquer’ Europe

Europe will be conquered by Islam, according to a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad official who claims the continent’s subjugation is part of the fulfillment of an ancient Islamic prophecy.

Speaking on Al-Quds Al-Youm TV on Islamic Jihad’s Gaza television station earlier this month, Samir Zaqout, who heads the political bureau of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza, warned that the European continent would yet fall to Islamic domination.

“Allah’s Messenger prophesied the arrival of Mehmed II the Conqueror, when he said in a hadith that Constantinople would be conquered [by the Muslims], adding: ‘Its commander is the best, and its army [that will conquer it] is the best,’” Zaqout stated.

“And indeed, Mehmed II the Conqueror came and conquered Constantinople,” he added.

Drawing on the fulfillment of that alleged prophecy, Zaqout turned to another — this time involving the entirety of Europe.

“The Prophet Muhammed also foretold the conquest of Rome and of Europe,” he explained. “This and everything else that was foretold by the Prophet Muhammed will happen at its destined time.”

The message comes as Europe faces a sudden surge of mass migration, with many Western nations seeing near-record numbers of boat migrants arriving on their shores in recent months.

Earlier this month, a 31-year-old Syrian refugee with permanent Swedish residency entered a children’s playground with a knife and stabbed four young children and two adults in a French Alps park.

The attack, which left three in critical condition, reverberated across France and beyond.

Last month, France’s Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin declared that radical Sunni Islam — and not some sort of far-right ideology — is the single biggest terrorism threat facing Europe.

He made the claim ahead during a visit to the U.S. to discuss plans for the Paris Olympics next year, emphasizing that the sports tournament posed a significant security challenge for his nation.

In April, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser highlighted the danger of Islamic extremism after German authorities detained a Syrian man on suspicion of planning to carry out an explosives attack on a church in Sweden, in an attack motivated by Islamic extremism.

Last month, his younger brother, a 24-year-old Syrian migrant, was also arrested in relation to the terror plot.

In February, Muhammad was the most popular baby name in Galway, Ireland’s fourth-largest city, last year, according to a report released by Ireland’s Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The statistic sees Ireland join the likes of France, England, Sweden, and many other European countries, which have all seen the popularity of the name surge amid record immigration from Islamic countries over the last two-to-three decades.

In January, student nurse Mohammad Farooq was charged with planning a terror attack on an air force base in England, which prosecutors allege was motivated by Islamic extremism. He was also charged with taking a home-made bomb to a hospital maternity unit where he worked.

Earlier this year, Ukrainian refugees displaced from their war-torn homeland expressed feeling scared in England due to the large Muslim population, as well as concern over potential Islamic terrorism.

In just this year’s first quarter, over 26,000 migrants arrived on the shores of Italy, alone, eclipsing even the number of arrivals seen at the height of the previous migrant crisis in 2015 and 2016.

This previous crisis coincided with a spate of deadly terror attacks in France, the most infamous of which being the Bataclan attacks in Paris, which killed 130 people.

