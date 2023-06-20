A top executive from Bud Light’s parent company AB Inbev spoke at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity Monday regarding the challenges of the public boycott of the beer giant.

The global chief marketing officer of AB Inbev, Marcel Marcondes, said it has been a challenging time, AdAge reported.

“It’s tough to see the controversial and divisive debates that have been happening in the U.S. in the last couple of weeks involving lots of brands and companies, including and especially Bud Light,” Marcondes said. “It’s tough exactly because what we do is all about bringing people together.”

Controversy around Bud Light first struck after trans activist Dylan Mulvaney posted a video on TikTok showing off Bud Light beer cans that displayed his face, and a message “Cheers to 365 Days of Girlhood,” Breitbart reported. Backlash from AB Inbev’s partnership with Mulvaney has caused the beer giant to lose $27 million in market value. Last week, Modelo knocked Bud Light, the former “the king of beers,” off its throne, surpassing it in sales.

Backlash from Bud Light’s partnership with Mulvaney has caused strong reactions from both sides of the political spectrum. Country rock musician Kid Rock posted a viral video of himself shooting cases of Bud Light with a rifle in protest. On the other hand, Garth Brooks called Bud Light boycotters “a**holes” and said he would proudly serve Bud Light at his Nashville bar, Breitbart reported.

“In times like this, when things get divisive and controversial so easily, I think it’s an important wake-up call to all of us marketers first of all to be very humble,” Marcondes said. “That’s what we’re doing, being very humble, and really reminding ourselves of what we should do best every day, which is to really understand our consumers. Which is to really celebrate and appreciate every consumer that loves our brands—but in a way that can make them be together, not apart.”

Former Bud Light Vice President of marketing Alissa Heinerscheid was put on leave in April. Marcondes said the brand will be moving forward.

“Bud Light is coming back,” Marcondes said. “It’s going all around the country, reconnecting with consumers, moving forward. That’s what you can expect from Bud Light in the U.S.”