President Joe Biden’s administration forced Social Security Administration (SSA) employees to complete a “mandatory” training that lectured employees on respecting their coworkers’ “sexual orientation,” and “gender identity,” The Sentinel reported.

The LGBTQ+ training warned that using preferred pronouns is compulsory and threatened investigations for those deemed noncompliant, according to audio recordings obtained by the Sentinel.

As the Sentinel reported:

The video training centers on a fictional male employee named “Patrick” who starts to identify as a woman named “Patricia” and faces various degrees of hesitance from colleagues. His manager, “Mark,” is depicted as mistakenly calling him “Patrick” and immediately correcting himself, as well as believing that “everyone is entitled” to their own views on gender transitions. Another employee named “Judy” is meanwhile criticized for voicing her disagreement: “I don’t agree with those types of changes, and I believe that we are born who we are. This is nonsense.” “Mark has a responsibility as a supervisor to maintain a workplace free from discrimination and harassment,” a narration in the training said. “By not impressing upon Patricia’s coworkers the policy requirement to address Patricia by her proper name and pronouns, both he, as well as Patricia’s coworkers, are in violation of the pronoun policy.” … “Managers, supervisors, and coworkers should use the name and pronouns appropriate to the gender identity of each employee as expressed by the employee,” the narration added. “This applies to communications directly with or about the employee.”

The training also informed employees they should go directly to the agency’s Office of Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity to report perceived incidents of discrimination or harassment related to their “sexual orientation” or “gender identity.” Once reported, a “Harassment Prevention Officer” would open an investigation into the incident, the Sentinel reported.

The Social Security Administration’s training is the latest instance of the Biden administration expanding regulatory power and boosting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

On his first day in office, Biden issued an executive order to prevent “discrimination on the basis of gender identify or sexual orientation,” with which the SSA training seemingly complies.

Along with the SSA, Biden has promoted DEI policies through the military, with one official saying diversity, equity, and inclusion are “essential to unit cohesion and trust.”

The Sentinel also revealed that SSA employees were instructed to include their pronouns in email signatures and use “gender-neutral language” when referring to other employees so as not to assume individuals’ “gender identity” or “sexual orientation.”

“Managers were instructed that employees are permitted ‘safe access to their preferred restroom’ and that office dress codes ‘should not restrict an employee’s clothing or appearance based on gender,’” the Sentinel added.

An accompanying discrimination and harassment policy from the SSA also urged managers and supervisors to “encourage employees to report when they witness or hear anyone engaging in mockery, harassment, or misgendering,” the Sentinel revealed.

The entire LGBTQQIAAP2S+ spectrum was represented, as the policy reportedly referenced the “Two Spirit” gender identity.

The Sentinel’s report on the SSA’s mandatory “gender identity” and “sexual orientation” training comes days after a transgender activist flashed his fake breasts on the White House lawn during a “Pride Month” celebration.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.