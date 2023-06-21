Four Dead After Latest NYC e-Bike Repair Shop Fire

Four people died in a fire at an e-bike repair shop in lower Manhattan on Tuesday, with another two people reportedly in critical condition under hospital care. Lithium-ion battery storage has been blamed for the tragedy.

The fire broke out overnight in a maintenance shop for electric bicycles and scooters, on the ground floor of a building in Chinatown.

“It’s very clear that this was caused by lithium-ion batteries e-bikes,” Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh told a press conference Tuesday, UPI reports.

New York City Chief Fire Marshall Daniel Flynn added the shop had received past citations for improper storage and had been fined $1,600.

Officials have warned previously of fire risks associated with e-bikes and scooters with the number of incidents having grown exponentially in recent years, from 44 in 2020 to 220 last year, as residents buy more of the electric devices — especially for the city’s highly popular meal delivery services.

At least six people were killed, including two young girls, and 140 injured in those fires, according to city officials, in accidents that have been mirrored in other countries.

WOAH! An e-bike battery caused an abrupt explosion, with the bike bursting into flames shortly after the owner noticed an odd smell and put it outside, as seen in a video released by the London Fire Brigade. pic.twitter.com/xMuaLvunc1 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 26, 2023

Last year the FDNY posted a video to Instagram in which Flynn urged city residents to safety recharge and store their e-bike lithium batteries.

Batteries are reportedly more likely to combust if they are of poor quality or older age, or if they are packed together during charging, AP reports.

When they ignite, “there is so much fire created that it can often be too late as soon as the fire has begun,” Kavanaugh said.

In March, New York City banned the sale of e-bikes that don’t meet specific safety standards as well as the refurbishment of lithium-ion batteries. That same months, Mayor Eric Adams said he intended to create a fire marshal task force to address the issue.