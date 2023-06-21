Four young children were found living in a Boston Housing Authority-run (BHA) apartment filled with drag queens, “alcohol, drugs, sex toys, and a dead man,” according to reports.

As the Boston Herald detailed:

That fire department report, obtained by the Herald and confirmed by police response, states that a BFD crew was sent to Old Colony Avenue Saturday morning for a call that a man had gone into cardiac arrest and required medical attention. That address is the Mary Ellen McCormack Housing complex run by the city. However, according to the incident report, firefighters found more than just a routine medical emergency. “The apartment was in extremely unsanitary conditions. Approximately 6 adults, who appeared to be males, were seen in the apartment,” they wrote, saying they subsequently found “four children in the back bedroom being hidden by an adult male from first responders.”

The incident occurred on Saturday over Juneteenth weekend, and the children reportedly ranged from age five to ten.

“At about 11:11 AM, on Saturday, June 17th, officers responded to the area of 381 Old Colony Avenue for a death investigation. District Detectives handling, not suspicious, no further information,” a Boston Police Department spokesperson told the Herald.

At-Large City Councilor Michael Flaherty called the situation “sickening.”

“I was informed by people at the scene that there were drugs, alcohol, sex toys all around the apartment as well as a dead body on the floor,” Flaherty said.

Multiple sources told the Herald that “Some of the adults were dressed as women when first responders arrived at the scene.”

“All of the adult parties were being uncooperative and did not provide helpful information,” the incident report added. “All adults present denied having children inside the apartment.”

Boston City Council President Ed Flynn criticized the “inhumane and horrific” discovery and called for “oversight” into the BHA.

“This underscores the need for oversight into BHA inspections and eviction practices, security efforts in developments and protocols to ensure children are safe in every BHA apartment,” Flynn said.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.