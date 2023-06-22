Hunter Biden’s plea deal with United States Attorney David Weiss could allow Congress to dig deeper into the Biden family business, experts and lawmakers told Breitbart News.

On Tuesday, Hunter Biden pled guilty to two federal tax violation charges and one violation of gun laws, triggering some experts to speculate the Justice Department’s (DOJ) plea deal will finalize its investigation into Hunter Biden. “I think it’s essentially over,” Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute (GAI) President Peter Schweizer told Breitbart News. “Usually, when you get a sweetheart plea deal like that, part of the agreement is that you, as the defendant, agree to cooperate with the prosecution on other issues.”

The conclusion of the investigation might create new problems for Joe Biden. Legal experts told Breitbart News that Hunter Biden could be compelled to testify before the House Oversight Committee without the right to invoke the Fifth Amendment. Hunter Biden and Joe Biden are under investigation by the committee for nine potential offenses.

In addition, the plea deal prevents Joe Biden from claiming his son is innocent, and the administration will have fewer excuses to stonewall Congress about an alleged coverup in the DOJ. Watch — Biden: Hunter Has “Done Nothing Wrong,” and His Situation Impacts My Presidency “By Making Me Feel Proud of Him”

“The silver lining about the Biden Justice Department’s sweetheart deal with Hunter and coverup for Joe is they can no longer deny the Biden family corruption — and no longer stonewall Congress from doing its critical job of determining whether a sitting President of the United States is compromised by foreign bribery and other corruption,” said Mike Davis, founder and president of the pro-Trump Article III Project and former Chief Counsel for Nominations to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley.

“Hunter can’t claim the Fifth Amendment, the right not to self-incriminate, if he’s already admitted his guilt. Congress must subpoena Hunter’s records and testimony,” he added.

“His own lawyer is saying this deal shields him from any further legal liability, and that creates a reasonable basis to say his liability is over,” Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz told Just the News. “He may still try to claim he has some unknown peril, but it creates a situation where he can be forced to testify.”

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), co-author of the 2020 Senate report on the Bidens, told Breitbart News the legal analysis was likely correct, though he fears the plea deal could seal records. Moreover, Johnson noted that Weiss stated Tuesday that his investigation remains “ongoing.”

“In theory, the end of DOJ’s Hunter Biden investigation should allow congressional investigators to access more information. My fear is that the exact opposite will occur,” he said. “A plea agreement could seal records, and U.S. Attorney Weiss’ statement that his investigation is ongoing may help bury relevant information further into the deep state.”

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told Breitbart News that however the guilty plea impacts the investigations into the Biden family’s business, Joe Biden’s attempt to “absolve” his family from “wrongdoing” will fail.

“Claims made by Joe Biden attempting to absolve his criminal family business of any wrongdoing are categorically false. Joe Biden and his Crime Family will be held accountable by House Republicans,” she said. “The American people understand the severity of the Biden Crime Family’s illegal and un-American activities.”

Watch: Joe Biden Says “I’m Very Proud of My Son” After Reports of Hunter Plea Deal

White House

On July 26, Hunter Biden will appear before a judge who will presumably accept the plea deal. If the judge accepts the plea deal, Hunter Biden’s lawyer indicated in an interview with MSNBC that all additional allegations of wrongdoing alleged by Republicans could never be brought against the president’s son.

The lawyer also admitted the charges brought against his client had “nothing” to do with any of the damning information on Hunter Biden’s abandoned “laptop from hell.” “Everything about the so-called punishment that Hunter Biden is receiving reeks of special treatment,” a spokesperson for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told Breitbart News. “Merrick Garland’s Justice Department has become more politicized than ever, and the slap on the wrist that Hunter received is designed merely to insulate President Biden rather than deliver real justice. Sen. Cruz has been predicting this for months,” he added. “Sadly, his predictions have come true, and the American people are witnessing the deterioration of our justice system in real-time.”