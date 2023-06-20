Prosecutor David Weiss: Hunter Biden ‘Investigation Is Ongoing’

The investigation into Hunter Biden is ongoing, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware.

On Tuesday, Hunter Biden plead guilty to two federal tax violation charges and one violation of gun laws.

But according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Delaware, the case is not resolved. The fifth paragraph of the statement from the attorney’s office states, “The investigation is ongoing.”

After the statement, Chris Clark, Hunter Biden’s attorney, appeared to have a different understanding of the status of the case.

“With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved,” he said.

Clark added, “I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”

Notably, Hunter Biden’s plea deal with United States Attorney David Weiss appears to exclude the alleged Biden $10 million “bribery” scheme an FBI informant documented and that Weiss reportedly obtained from former Attorney General William Barr.

Hunter and President Joe Biden accepted $5 million each from a Ukrainian energy company executive, Mykola Zlochevsky, according to an FBI informant file reviewed by the House Oversight Committee.

In June, Barr said the informant file was sent to Weiss during the Trump administration. “It was sent to Delaware for further investigation,” Barr told the Federalist.

The decision to ultimately charge Hunter Biden was up to Donald Trump-appointed United States Attorney David Weiss. In March, Attorney General Merrick Garland said he would personally have to authorize any potential charges against Hunter Biden.

