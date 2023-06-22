Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is slated to appear before Congress for a public hearing next month to discuss his experiences with censorship and free speech.

Kennedy told the Weaponization of the Federal Government Select Subcommittee that he would appear as a witness for the hearing on July 20, a source familiar with the matter told Breitbart News.

Kennedy is President Joe Biden’s leading primary challenger but trails the incumbent by wide margins of roughly 50 percent at this stage, according to recent polls.

A scion of the famous family dynasty and environmental lawyer, Kennedy has become known in part for raising questions about coronavirus vaccines and other health issues that have deviated from the mainstream.

Facebook and Instagram have removed content from Kennedy’s organization Children’s Health Defense in the past, but in a more recent occurrence, YouTube removed a video of Kennedy featured on Jordan Peterson’s channel this past weekend.

A spokesperson for the platform said the video was censored because it violated “YouTube’s general vaccine misinformation policy, which prohibits content that alleges that vaccines cause chronic side effects, outside of rare side effects that are recognized by health authorities.”

Kennedy responded on Twitter, “Do you really need Big Tech censors to decide what you should hear?”

“It may be that @YouTube has broken no laws in this blatant interference in the electoral process,” he added. “In that case, change will come only through public pressure. That’s democracy in action!”

The video remains viewable on Twitter, whose owner Elon Musk hosted Kennedy for a Twitter Spaces interview this month.

