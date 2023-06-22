Mom Says State ‘Murdered’ Her Child as California Mulls Bill Forcing Parents to Affirm ‘Trans Kids’

A mother has accused the State of California of “murder[ing]” her daughter as legislators consider a bill that could deny parents custody if they refuse to affirm the chosen gender identity of their minor children.

Abigail Martinez told legislators during a committee hearing last week that “her daughter was murdered by a gender ideology,” after the state accused her of abuse for not affirming that her daughter was now a male.

The UK Daily Mail reports:

‘CPS took my daughter when she was 16 years old. It was helped by her public school counselor and LGBTQ group and another trans-identified girl. ‘My daughter was taken from her loving home because the state of California claims I was abusive for not affirming her trans identity. I lost my daughter over a name and pronouns.’ … ‘The abuse claim against me was finally dropped, but it was too late. The damage was done. By then, my daughter was in horrible mental and physical pain. My daughter knelt down in front of a train. She was murdered by gender ideology.’

As Breitbart News reported earlier this month, AB 957, co-authored by Assemblymember Lori Wilson (D-Suisun City) and State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), is making its way through the state legislature.

It would allow a judge to consider a parent’s refusal to affirm a child’s chosen gender identity (as opposed to biological identity) as one of several factors in custody battles. As Abigail Shrier, author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters (2020), noted this week in Compact magazine, the bill is vague as to what extent courts may consider that as a factor, essentially trapping noncompliant parents.

A Republican legislator, watching the bill advance through a State Senate committee earlier this month, advised parents to “flee” the State of California rather than risk losing their children to state-backed gender transitions.

