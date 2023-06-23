Nolte: Anti-Gay Hate Crime Exposed as Hoax in Democrat-Run San Diego

A homosexual man who claimed to be the target of an anti-gay hate crime in San Diego was caught on video beating a pregnant woman, according to police.

“Antifa., leftists & media have been spreading claims that a gay San Diego man was set on fire by homophobes,” reports Ngo. “Scott Rowin says he was called a fa—ot by two men before being set aflame in Hillcrest, San Diego’s gay neighborhood.”

“SanDiegoPD are investi[gat]ng & have disclosed that CCTV footage captured Rowin beating a pregnant woman, bloodying her & causing injuries that required hospitalization,” Ngo reveals. “Rowin fled the scene. The footage shows it was she who set him on fire during the attack.”

Before the hoax was exposed, local news (who have responsibly updated the story) reported the story this way…

“A man is detailing a walk-turned-nightmare that ended with him being targeted with gay slurs before being set on fire,” reported KGTV. “A week later, moving around remains difficult for Rowin, ever since an evening walk turned into something from a horror movie.”

Last Monday night, Rowin says stopped by The Loft on Fifth Avenue and inquired about a job. He left past 8 p.m. and headed south, towards his downtown apartment, intending to call an Uber.