Former New Jersey governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie echoed House Republican calls for a new attorney general, after allegations of interference by Attorney General Merrick Garland into a federal investigation into Hunter Biden.

“I’m concerned about the entire Delaware investigation. I think it took too long and produced too little. And I think it’s one of the reasons, one of the reasons we need a new attorney general,” Christie told Just the News at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference on Friday.

House Republicans are contemplating opening an impeachment inquiry into Garland, after an IRS whistleblower alleged that the Justice Department improperly interfered in U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss’s investigation into Hunter Biden.

Whistleblowers alleged that the IRS had recommended more serious charges for Biden than what he was eventually charged with — two misdemeanor tax violations and a gun violation — and that Weiss was blocked from bringing charges in other states, and was denied the authority of a special counsel.

Garland on Friday denied that he interfered in the investigation.

Despite Hunter Biden agreeing to plead guilty to the two tax violations and enter a diversion program for the gun violation, congressional Republicans have vowed to continue investigating him for potential money laundering and influence peddling that could also involve President Joe Biden, making the matter likely a continuing 2024 issue for candidates to weigh in on.

Earlier this month, the House Oversight Committee gained access to an FBI document where an FBI informant alleged that a Ukrainian oligarch paid both Hunter and Joe Biden $5 million each for help with a corruption probe and other issues.

