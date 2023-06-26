President Joe Biden said Monday he did not lie in his repeated claims of never speaking with Hunter Biden about the family’s international business deals — despite mounting evidence to the contrary.

After hosting an event in the East Room at the White House about the nation’s economic challenges, Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich asked President Joe Biden, “Did you lie about never speaking to Hunter about his business deals?”

“No,” Joe Biden replied:

Despite Joe Biden’s repeated claims of never speaking with his son about the family’s international business deals, nearly 20 pieces of evidence contradict his claims.

On Friday, the White House appeared to change its story on Joe Biden’s role in his family’s business affairs, alleging Joe Biden was “not in business” with his son.

The response changed when reporters asked the White House to respond to accusations by an IRS whistleblower that Joe and Hunter Biden were together when Hunter Biden demanded payment in a WhatsApp message to a CCP-linked contact.

“As we have said many times before, the President was not in business with his son,” the statement read.

RELATED VIDEO — Biden: Hunter Has “Done Nothing Wrong” and His Situation Impacts My Presidency “By Making Me Feel Proud of Him”:

Chris Clark, Hunter Biden’s attorney, admitted the WhatsApp text was Hunter Biden’s and tried to distance Joe Biden from the scandal by framing Hunter Biden as a victim.

“The DOJ investigation covered a period which was a time of turmoil and addiction for my client,” he wrote. “Any verifiable words or actions of my client in the midst of a horrible addiction are solely his own and have no connection to anyone in his family.”

On Sunday, the IRS whistleblowers accusations spawned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to threaten impeachment proceedings for Joe Biden’s attorney general, who appears caught in the crosshairs of the Justice Department’s alleged “political interference” into the probe of Hunter Biden for tax wrongdoing. McCarthy said the impeachment proceeding would begin if the whistleblower allegations turnout to be true.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.