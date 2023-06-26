Sanctuary City Chicago: Migrant Charged with Shoplifting over $3.1K of Ralph Lauren Merchandise

A newly arrived migrant to the sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois, has been charged with felony theft after allegedly shoplifting over $3,100 worth of merchandise from Ralph Lauren.

Newman Castillo Delgado, a 20-year-old migrant who recently arrived in Chicago, was arrested and charged, according to CWB Chicago, with felony retail theft after he allegedly attempted to steal about $3,100 of Ralph Lauren products from a Macy’s along with three others.

One of the others who allegedly joined Delgado in the shoplifting scheme ran off as security guards arrived on the scene. One of the men with Delgado was allegedly attempting to steal $1,650 worth of Ralph Lauren merchandise.

According to law enforcement, Delgado and the other man stuffed garbage bags full of merchandise when a security guard spotted the pair on surveillance. They were subsequently confronted by officers, but the other man ran off with two women.

Delgado had sought to steal two jackets, 15 Ralph Lauren polo shirts, as well as other Ralph Lauren merchandise, according to police.

After being arrested, Delgado was released from police custody.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.