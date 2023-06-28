Republicans on the House Oversight Committee, led by Reps. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) and James Comer (R-KY), have given President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas two weeks to disclose the number of illegal aliens the agency has released directly into American communities through its massive parole pipeline.

When Biden took office in late January 2021, he blew open the use of the nation’s parole authority that allows foreign nationals to enter the United States on a very limited, case-by-case basis.

House Oversight Republicans, in a letter dated June 23, have told Mayorkas he has until July 7, approximately two weeks, to disclose the total number of illegal aliens DHS has released into American communities under his watch. The Republicans write:

The flagrant abuse of the parole statute is evidenced by the fact that the Biden administration has paroled over a million inadmissible aliens into the United States in just over the last two years, granting it to illegal border crossers apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents as well as inadmissible aliens presenting themselves at ports of entry after making appointments through the CBP One mobile application. Reports indicate that 99% of inadmissible aliens who applied for an appointment through the CBP One app were ultimately approved for parole. More recently, DHS announced that it would implement a lottery-type system, meaning half of those applying for parole at ports of entry will be selected at random due to “high interest” in the program. [Emphasis added] … Illegal aliens given unlawful categorical parole through these programs will likely live in the United States for years before they are issued a Notice to Appear (NTA) in immigration court given the massive scheduling backlogs at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices. ICE offices across the country are backlogged for new appointments to process these aliens, in many cases for four years, with two offices fully booked through May 2028 and another fully booked through May 2029. [Emphasis added]

Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Virginia Foxx (R-NC), Clay Higgins (R-LA), Pete Sessions (R-TX), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Jake LaTurner (R-KS), Pat Fallon (R-TX), Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), and Scott Perry (R-PA) signed the letter.

In particular, the Republicans ask Mayorkas to hand over “all documents and communications containing any numerical accounting” of illegal aliens given parole to enter the U.S. through Biden’s migrant mobile app, as well as those who crossed in between Ports of Entry.

The migrant mobile app, which allows foreign nationals in Mexico to schedule appointments at the border, has been estimated to have released more than 100,000 into the U.S. interior in just five months.

At this rate, DHS is on pace to release well over a quarter of a million illegal aliens into the U.S. interior solely through the migrant mobile app.

From January 2021 to February 2023, it is estimated that Biden’s DHS has released more than 880,000 illegal aliens into the U.S. interior via the agency’s parole pipeline at the border. The estimate, though, is not a definitive figure as DHS actively buries such data.

In April 2022, for example, DHS is estimated to have released more than 91,000 illegal aliens into American communities via Biden’s parole pipeline.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.